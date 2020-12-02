Elliot Page, Formerly Known as Ellen Page Comes out as Transgender

Elliot Page, the actor formerly known as Ellen Page, has come out as transgender.

The 33-year-old actor said in a letter to fans Tuesday that he is a transgender man whose pronouns are he/him or they/them.

"Hi friends, I want to share with you that I am trans, my pronouns are he/they and my name is Elliot," Page wrote. "I feel lucky to be writing this. To be here. To have arrived at this place in my life."

The Umbrella Academy star voiced his "overwhelming gratitude" to the people who have supported him and to the trans community.

"I can't begin to express how remarkable it feels to finally love who I am enough to pursue my authentic self," he said. "I will offer whatever support I can and continue to strive for a more loving and equal society."

Page asked for patience as he navigates his fears about coming out.

"My joy is real, but it is also fragile," the actor said. "The truth is, despite feeling profoundly happy right now and knowing how much privilege I carry, I am also scared. I'm scared of the invasiveness, the hate, the 'jokes' and of violence."

"To be clear, I am not trying to dampen a moment that is joyous and one that I celebrate, but to address the full picture," he added.

Page brought attention to the "rife, insidious and cruel" discrimination and violence that trans people face, especially Black and Latinx trans women. Page said he "won't be silent" in the face of such attacks.

"I love that I am trans. And I love that I am queer. And the more I hold myself close and fully embrace who I am, the more I dream, the more my heart grows and the more I thrive," the star said.

"To all trans people who deal with harassment, self-loathing, abuse and the threat of violence every day: I see you, I love you and I will do everything I can to change this world for the better," he concluded.

Page previously came out as gay in 2014.

He married dancer Emma Portner in January 2018. Page is known for starring in the 2007 film Juno.

He plays Vanya Hargreeves on The Umbrella Academy, which was renewed in November for a third season on Netflix.