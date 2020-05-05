Elon Musk, 48, Shares First Pictures of His Sixth Son Hours After Singer Grimes, 32, Gave Birth

Elon Musk shared the first pictures of his newborn baby boy with singer Grimes on Twitter on Tuesday - it's the singer's first child and his sixth son.

One showed him cradling the baby in his arms while in the hospital and the other showed his son lying in bed with a tattoo filter applied.

Elon, 48, had taken the decision to post the image after a fan wrote: 'A pic of you holding the baby would break the internet ... please share one.'

And he had also responded to a follower who had like the tattooed image, writing: 'Thanks :) Never too young for some ink haha.'

The Tesla CEO had announced the happy news of his baby's arrival via Twitter, tweeting on Monday evening: 'Mom & baby all good'.

In response to a user's Tweet that read: 'We need the name we literally need it,' Elon replied, 'X Æ A-12 Musk.'

It was not immediately clear if the new dad Musk was having fun with his followers with this tweet, which appeared to be partially inspired by one of the songs from 32-year-old Grimes' last album - 4ÆM.

The tech mogul is father to five sons from his previous marriage. Tragically, Musk lost his first child Nevada in 2002 at 10 weeks old as result of SIDS.

Grimes publicly revealed her pregnancy with a social media shot of a baby bump in January, and later openly speaking about her pregnancy with followers.

The So Heavy I Fell Through the Earth artist wrote: 'I’m sorry I haven’t been promoting my album properly or on social media more. This whole thing has been a bit of an ordeal.'