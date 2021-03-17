Emilia Clarke Posts a Portrait of Arabic Calligraphy along with a Message To Syrians.. Check It Out

British actress Emilia Clarke is paying tribute to Syrians.

On Instagram, the Game Of Thrones star has shared a picture of an Arabic calligraphy design with her 27.1 million followers.

In Arabic, the sentence goes: "تجرأنا على الحلم ولن نندم على الكرامة", which means "We dared to dream and we will not regret having dignity."

Below the post, Emilia declared that she supports millions of Syrians who've been fighting for peace and dignity.

It looks like Clarke has been touched and shocked of the reality by which Syrians have been living in suffering from since 10 years after she watched For Sama film.

She wrote on Instagram: "It has been 10 years since the Syrian people took a stand for freedom and dignity. I have seen the film FOR SAMA and I stand with Waad, her family and the millions of Syrians fighting for peace and dignity. Head to actionforsama.com to show your support too. #wedaredtodream

#forwaad

Emilia's post received more than 1.26 million likes and 3,600 comments within 24 hours from posting.

She also called for followers to visit actionforsama.com to support the campaign created by the film crew, which targets hospitals and health centers in Syria and Aleppo in particular.

For Sama has been released in 2019. The story is about a young woman named “Kent” who turns from a student to field journalist covering the war in Syria, during which she fights for love and motherhood for 5 years in the besieged city of Aleppo. At the end she marries the doctor who was the love of her life, and end up giving birth to their daughter Sama, the leading character in the movie.