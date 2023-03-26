Emily Ratajkowski and Harry Styles an item?

ALBAWABA - Looks like Harry Styles moved on from Olivia Wilde and now found his way into Emily Ratajkowski's heart.

Former One Direction member Harry Styles spotted passionately kissing Emily Ratajkowski in the middle of the streets of Tokyo.

This comes only six months after Ratajkowski filed for divorce and almost 5 months after Styles split from ex-girlfriend Olivia Wilde.

The video of the duo kissing went viral were the Watermelon Sugar hitmaker can be seen dancing with the American model next to a silver van before sharing a number of passionate kiss on the street.

harry are you dating emily ratajkowski? it’s not really my business i’m only 14 and stuff but i have always thought that we were going to get married pic.twitter.com/hdFMnewPGa — jojo (@goIdnangeI) March 26, 2023

Styles is currently performing in Japan as part of his "Love On Tour" series of worldwide shows.

Ratajkowski shares son Sylvester Apollo Bear with ex husband Sebastian Bear-McClard.

Before her make-out session with the British pop-star, the model had a brief romance with serial dater Pete Davidson.

On the other hand, Styles dated Don't Worry Darling director, Olivia Wilde for nearly two years before heading their separate ways.