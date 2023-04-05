Emily Ratajkowski says Harry may be the one

ALBAWABA - Emily Ratajkowski reveals she has been secretly dating Harry Styles for more than two months.

American model Emily Ratajkowski and British pop star Harry Styles went viral last week after being spotted making out in the streets of Tokyo.

Now, Ratajkowski has revealed that she has been secretly dating the Watermelon Sugar hitmaker for two months now, and she thinks he may be "the one."

Two weeks before the pair's make-out session, Ratajkowski shared details about her dating life, she talked about a new relationship without mentioning any names.

The model shared: "I just started dating someone that I think I like, so that is different" and shared that they have been dating for two months. She added: "But if you had been talking to me four weeks ago, absolutely. I would be seeing someone and then suddenly the way he would walk would be like, ugh."

The model described the person she was dating as "kind of great."