Emily Ratajkowski Shares the Sultry Shots to Instagram

Emily Ratajkowski left little to the imagination as she modeled the 'next swim print' for her fashion-forward swimwear line Inamorata on Friday.

The 30-year-old supermodel, sharing the sultry shots to Instagram, went topless in a pair of retro floral bikini bottoms and some sexy arm-length gloves.

Turning up the heat, Ratajkowski posed with her hands over her breasts to give her followers a better look at the newest Inamorata pattern - and her fit physique.

The floral design was a combination of various browns, beige, blush, and peach, that was intertwined with an animal print on both the gloves and swim pieces.

In the first photo of her slideshow, Emily gave a hint of cleavage by covering her modesty with her right arm, which was still adorned with a stylish glove.

'Coming Tuesday @inamoratawoman,' she teased her potential customers in the caption.

The entire shoot appeared to focus around showcasing the suits as well as Emily's amazing fit figure, which comes just three-and-a-half-months after she gave birth to her first child: a son named Sylvester.

Playing the marketing game, Ratajkowski shared those same two photos, along with a third snap, on the Inamorata Instagram page, which boasts another 681,000 fans and followers.

'Can you guess our next swim print? Coming Tuesday, June 22nd - you won't want to miss it,' it read in the caption.

The swimsuit-gloves combination is among a new line from Inamorata, which she originally launched in November 2017.

The word 'inamorata' is borrowed from Italian word 'innamorata' and means 'in love'.

Ratajkowski, who just turned 30 earlier this month, shares her newborn son Sylvester with her husband of nearly three-years, Sebastian Bear-McClard.

Earlier this month, Emily was slammed on social media for a series of bikini-clad images in which she held the newborn with one hand, prompting a furry of comments about the lack of support along with accusations she was using him as a mere 'accessory.'

'NO neck support lmfaooo wtf,' wrote one follower on Twitter, after the images of her with Sylvester went viral for all the wrong reasons.

'Cus its just a prop for her photo and she doesn't want anything hiding her body...kinda weird if u think too much into,' wrote another.

And another user posted a side by side shot of the model previously mishandling a small dog with the same one hand grasp as its legs and body dangled aimlessly, prompting even more comments.

Many people asserted that both helpless beings were no more than 'accessories,' with one user saying that the dog had 'no butt support.'

After the serious backlash she disabled all comments on her Instagram post.