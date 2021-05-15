Emily Ratajkowski Shows Her Sexy Body Just after Gave Birth to Her First child

She gave birth to her first child just two months ago.

And Emily Ratajkowski looked beyond sublime on Instagram on Friday, when she appeared in a slew of wildly revealing and sexy getups on the official Inamorata Instagram page.

The model, 29, also uploaded a slideshow of images to her own Instagram account that showed her in a sultry black halter dress.

For her own Instagram shot, Emily‘s luxe black dress was backless, with two straps running across the small of her back.

The halter allowed for ample amounts of Emrat's sideboob to show through.

The author accessorized with a yellow purse and hoop earrings.

Her straight brown hair was in a casual bun, and she perched for the selfies in towering red strappy stiletto heels.

She added a simple twinkle emoji by way of a caption.

Meanwhile, on her clothing brand Inamorata Woman's Instagram account, Ratajkowski turned up the heat in a skimpy white two-piece.

The post featured one still image in which Emily stared vacantly off in the distance, wearing the strappy string bikini known as the Las Olas in satin.

The bathing suit featured triangular panels at her breasts and in the thong, accentuated with extra string wrapped around her rib cage and upper abdomen.

The second element in the social media post was a brief selfie video, showing the entrepreneur on a New York City rooftop.

With her classic unsmiling gaze, she shrugged her shoulders while enjoying the sunshine in her bodacious swimsuit.

Emily also wore a necklace that had three charms on it, spelling the word Sly.

Sly is the nickname of her two-month-old son Sylvester Apollo.

The beauty shares her son with filmmaker husband Sebastian Bear-McClard, to whom she has been married since 2018.