Emily Ratajkowski Shows off Incredible Figure in a Dark Red UNDERWEAR

She's been sporting a number of string bikinis in Sydney since landing in Australia on Sunday.

And on Wednesday, Emily Ratajkowksi, showed off her incredible figure in a dark red underwear set ahead of the launch of her lingerie line M/Rata.

The model, 27, took to Instagram and shared a photograph of herself in a seamless, plunging bralet and coordinating high-waisted thong brief, in a bid to plug her upcoming collection.

Posing in a pantry while clutching onto a packet of crisps, Emily looked sensational with her washboard abs and amble cleavage on display.

A tag on the photo lead fans to an Instagram account for the M/Rata range, which boasted a single photo, of the model flaunting her pert behind in the high-legged thong.

For the flirty photos, Emily parted her tresses in the centre, and styled her brunette locks into an effortlessly dishevelled 'do.

The model enhanced her breathtaking beauty with a sweep of mascara and a pretty pink lipstick.

Emily is currently in Australia to attend the GQ Australia Men Of The Year Awards on Wednesday night.

But in an interview with The Daily Telegraph on Monday, she revealed she had every intention of mixing business with pleasure during her stay.

'My best friend lives in Sydney and I have wanted to come see her for so long, I couldn’t be more thrilled to finally make it Down Under,' she told the newspaper.

'I grew up in Encinitas, San Diego, California.

'Surfing and skating are everything there and the culture has definitely been compared to that of Australia. I feel especially connected to Australia.'

While delivering a speech at theGQ Australia's Men of the Year Awards on Wednesday, Emily managed to make reference to her penchant for revealing swimwear.

After being given GQ's International Woman Of The Year award, Emily gave a candid acceptance speech about the importance of being 'multi-faceted', telling the audience: 'It's about wearing a string bikini on the beach, and at a protest.'

The British-born beauty shared her thoughts on what it means to be a man or woman in this day and age.

'I think Woman of the Year is a pretty crazy title. But what I think about what's important in 2018 for both men and women, it's about defying stereotypes. It's about being multi-faceted.'

Reiterating the importance of not confining oneself to preconceived views, Emily added: 'It's about wearing a string bikini on the beach, and at a protest.'

