  1. Home
  2. ENTERTAINMENT
  3. Eminem Celebrates12 Years of Sobriety on Instagram

Eminem Celebrates12 Years of Sobriety on Instagram

Published April 22nd, 2020 - 05:11 GMT
He's Taking it one day at a time
He's Taking it one day at a time
Highlights
Eminem celebrated on Instagram 12 years of sobriety by displaying a commemorative coin from Alcoholics Anonymous.

"Clean dozen, in the books! I'm not afraid," the rapper said on Monday alongside a photo of the coin.

The caption appears to make reference to Eminem's group D12, also known as the Dirty Dozen, and his 2010 song "Not Afraid."

The coin, which features the number 12 in the middle, is given to AA members to represent sobriety milestones.

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

Clean dozen, in the books! I’m not afraid.

A post shared by Marshall Mathers (@eminem) on

The words "Unity," "Service" and "Recovery" also appear on the coin. Eminem surprise released in January a new album titled Music To Be Murdered By.

Guest appearances on the album, which topped the U.S. album charts, included Ed Sheeran, the late Juice WRLD, Black Thought, Q-Tip, Anderson .Paak, Sklar Grey, Royce Da 5'9, Joell Ortiz, Young M.A, White Gold, Denaun, Don Toliver and KXNG Crooked.

Via SyndiGate.info


Copyright © UPI, 2020. All Rights Reserved.

You may also like

You may also like

Subscribe

Sign up to our newsletter for exclusive updates and enhanced content
Subscribe Now
Loading content ...