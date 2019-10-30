Eminem's Daughter Hailie Jade Dresses up as Ariana Grande

But Hailie Jade was ready to channel her favorite popstar as she donned threads to resemble Ariana Grande for a shot shared to Instagram on Monday.





Eminem's 23-year-old daughter looked every inch the performer, with fans going wild for a coy caption that appeared to reveal an engagement.

​

She captioned the short series with seven ominous diamond ring emojis, but some fans didn't quite understand the message.

After a few users commented about a potential engagement, followers pointed out that the markers were an ode to Ariana's song 7 rings.

Hailie covered up in a thigh-length forest green dress which was covered in a white and black plaid print.

​

​

Adding even more 'Ariana' to her ensemble, Hailie rocked a slender black choker and tied back her silky brown hair into a high ponytail.

Much like the Thank U, Next songstress, she held onto a bright red lollipop and flaunted a flawless face of makeup.

Grande appeared in full support of the costume and left an emoji-filled caption with a heart and ring.

Her long-sleeved dress featured a lightweight hoodie and a thick band of fabric across her legs.

She added a few inches to her petite frame with a pair of over-the-knee black suede boots.

​

Hailie wasn't the only fan to play dress up as Kourtney Kardashian shared a look from last year's Halloween festivities.

The 40-year-old reality star donned a baby pink dress with thigh-grazing boots and carried a microphone to emulate her favorite pop princess from an appearance on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon.