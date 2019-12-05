Emma Stone is Engaged to Dave McCary After 2 Years of Dating

Emma Stone is now engaged to her beau Dave McCary after two years of dating.

The Oscar winner, 31, looked overjoyed as she showed off her engagement ring from the 34-year-old Saturday Night Live segment producer.





The happy couple showed off the new rock in an intimate photo posted to Dave's Instagram on Wednesday.

​

Dave kept the statement to a minimum, merely adding a heart emoji to the photo's caption.

There's no word from Emma yet on the engagement, but her face already spoke volumes in the photo.

Emma's gorgeous ring appeared to have a large pearl set in the center and surrounded by smaller diamonds.

The couple were first linked in November 2017 when they were spotted out together in New York City.

The Favourite star tends to be tight-lipped about her personal life, but it's believed that she and Dave first met when she hosted SNL in December 2016.

She opened up about her future a bit to Elle in August of last year, when she seemed more open to the prospect of marriage, and even kids.

'My perspective about kids has changed as I've gotten older. I never babysat or anything. As a teenager, I was like, I'm never getting married, I'm never having kids,' she said.

'And then I got older and I was like, I really want to get married, I really want to have kids.'

The two kept their relationship fairly low key and avoided public appearance until this year, when they made their red carpet debut at the Screen Actors Guild Awards in January.

Engagement rumors began swirling in April after Emma was spotted out wearing a diamond ring on her ring finger, but she clarified on The Tonight Show With Jimmy Fallon shortly afterwards that she wasn't engaged yet.

Emma is currently filming a live-action remake of Disney's animated classic 101 Dalmatians, in which she'll play the villain Cruella de Vil.

She was recently seen in the sequel Zombieland: Double Tap, which reunited her with co-stars Woody Harrelson, Jesse Eisenberg and Abigail Breslin.

Dave first joined SNL in 2013. He came to the late-night sketch comedy institution with other members of his Good Neighbor comedy troupe, including stalwarts Beck Bennett and Kyle Mooney.

In addition to working as a segment director on the show, he made his feature-length directorial debut in the critically acclaimed dramedy Brigsby Bear, co-written by Mooney.

Prior to partner with Dave, Emma was linked with her Amazing Spider-Man co-star Andrew Garfield, 36.

Speculation that the two were dating began in late 2011 after they'd completed the comic book film. In November of that year, Andrew seemed to add credence to the rumors when he made a surprise appearance during her Saturday Night Live monologue.

The two thespians confirmed their relationship in March 2012, when they were spotted kissing and holding hands while out in New York City.

But there seemed to be trouble in paradise by February 2015, when Emma attended the Academy Awards ceremony on her own.

She was nominated for Best Supporting Actress for her role in Birdman, but Andrew didn't come to support her (he was filming Martin Scorsese's Silence in Taiwan).

The two didn't officially confirm their break-up, but the relationship was thought to have ended by October 2015.

Prior to her relationship with the Social Network star, Emma was paired up with future Succession star Kieran Culkin, 37.

She starred with him in the the small-scale dramedy Paper Man in 2009, which he also co-wrote.

The two struck up a relationship shortly afterwards, but they broke up before she moved on to her Spider-Man co-star.

Emma's first public relationship was with the musician and producer Teddy Geiger.

The two kept their relationship fairly low key and dated from 2007 to 2009.

Years after they dated, Teddy came out as a transgender woman in October 2017.