End of Divorce Rumors! Sherine Hugs Hubby Hossam Habib on His Birthday.. Pictures

Egyptian songstress Sherine Abdel Wahab has celebrated her husband, artist Hossam Habib 41st's birthday.

On Twitter, Sherine shared a picture while hugging hubby Hossam, and wrote to him a very romantic message.

Both Sherine and Hossam sported black outfits as she placed her head on his shoulders, while he wrapped his arm around her waist.

Abdel Wahab wrote: "Happy birthday my love. You are my hope, my support, my success, my spirit and my money. I love you is a very little word of what I feel."

كل سنة و انت طيب يا حبيبي، و كل سنة و انت اماني و سندي ونجاحي و جاهي و مالي... بحبك، بجد كلمة قليلة على احساسي😘

Last February, Sherine had previously flirted with her husband Hossam Habib, expressing her great love for him, and praying to God not to deprive her of him and to perpetuate him as a blessing until the end of life.

She wrote: "I love you. May God never deprive me of your heartbeats which I sleep listening to them every day, and May God perpetuate you as a blessing until the end of life."

بحبك، ربنا ما يحرمني من دقات قلبك اللي بنام على صوتهم كل يوم، و يديمك ليا نعمة لاخر العمر...❤️

Not too long ago, there have been many rumors of dispute and divorce between Sherine Abdel Wahab and Hossam Habib, but both artists had denied everything.

One time Sherine mocked split rumors and tweeted: "As you can see, we never stop arguing."

Sherine Abdel Wahab and Hossam Habib have tied the knot in April 2018, and they have not yet had children.

Before Hossam Habib, Abdel-Wahab was married to composer Muhammad Mustafa. The marriage lasted for 5 years and resulted in two daughters, "Maryam" and "Hanaa".