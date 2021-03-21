Who's Telling the Truth?! Ghada Abdel Razek Indirectly Attacks Sherine and Calls Her 'IMPOLITE'!

Is Sherine Abdel Wahab going to sing Ghada Abdel Razek's upcoming series theme?!

A few days ago, Egyptian actress Ghada Abdel Razek has announced that fellow artist, songstress Sherine Abdel Wahab, has already recorded the theme song for Lahem Ghazal Ramadan series 'Venison' starring Ghada Abdel Razek.

Social media users were super excited to hear the news, especially after the success of Sherine's previous theme song Mashaer (Feelings) for Ghada's series Hikayat Haya (The Story of Life) series.

The music is composed by Mohamad Rahim, and Foochia.com has confirmed that Sherine did in fact record it.

However, a few hours later, Sherine refuted the news on Twitter as she wrote: 'After news has circulated that I'll be lending my voice to a Ramadan theme series, I confirm that there is no contract has been signed so far .. Good night.'

Ghada Abdel Razek was furious of Sherine's tweet, as she posted a general saying on social media that was thought to be indirectly aimed at Sherine.

Ghada wrote: 'It is extremely polite of you to ignore the impolite.'

Abdel Razek posted her words on a picture of Jordanian songstress Diana Karazon, prompting followers to speculate that Diana will be Sherine's replacement in singing the theme song.

Lahem Ghazal 'Venison' series will star Ghada Abdel Razek, Sherif Salama, Wafa Amer, Rehab El Gamal, Mai Selim, Amr Abdel Jalil and Ihab Fahmy. It is written by Iyad Ibrahim and directed by Muhammad Osama.