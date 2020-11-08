Is Engin Akyürek Leaving Sefirin Kızı (the Ambassador's Daughter) Series By Killing His Character 'Sancar'?

Sancar falls off the cliff. Is it the end for him in the series?

Sefirin Kızı (the Ambassador's Daughter) fans are anxiously waiting for tomorrow's 26th episode to see the latest development with Engin Akyürek's character, Sancar.

The 25th episode has seen Sancar falling off a cliff, prompting viewers to ask whether he died or not? Meaning if Engin Akyürek will leave the series for good.

According to Spor Haberleri, if Sancar, played by Engin Akyürek dies, the series ends. So he will not die.

Has Engin Akyürek Left The Series?

Engin Akyürek did not leave the series. The fact that the Sancar is the main character and the story is based on him is a guarantee that Engin Akyürek will not leave the series.

Ayşe Ferda Eryılmaz and Sedef Nehir Erdem are the scriptwriters of the series Sefirin Kızı (the Ambassador's Daughter), directed by Emre Kabakuşak and produced jointly by NGM and 03 Media.

The series Sefirin Kızı is about the epic love of Nare, the daughter of the ambassador and Sancar, starring Neslihan Atagül, Engin Akyürek and Uraz Kaygılaroğlu.