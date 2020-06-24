Engy Khattab Announces Retirement

Egyptian actress Engy Khattab shocked fans by announcing retirement.

With a short statement she posted on Facebook, Engy wrote: "After a long thinking, I decided to retire from the acting profession. They said that I am talented, but unfortunately talent alone is not enough."

She added that she spent her life getting a bachelor degree in acting and directing and then a diploma in directing, in addition to years of diligence, effort, fatigue and putting up with injustice but could not create a place for her in the acting circles. Thus she decided that retiring is more honorable.

Khattab concluded her statement, saying: "I thank you all for your feelings and witnessing my talent, it is something that makes me happy, but this is my decision."