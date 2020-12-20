Enjoy Holiday Cooking With Jamie Oliver on Fox Life!

  1. Home
Published December 20th, 2020 - 07:39 GMT
FOX LIFE brings back celebrity chef Jamie Oliver
Another Holiday tradition is the delicious food!

FOX LIFE brings back celebrity chef Jamie Oliver, known for his extraordinary & approachable cuisine.

In the lead up to the holidays, join Jamie  as he shows us to prepare the best Christmas and holiday menus, with special hand picked episodes  which are all about festivals, festive cooking and celebration.

Jamie’s Hour: Let the Celebrations Begin: Everyday at 18:00 UAE Time / 17:00 KSA Time December has never sounded so exciting!

Watch it first in the Middle East only on FOX Life, available on e-life in the UAE and Jawwy in Saudi Arabia.

 

