Enrique Eglesias to Perform in Saudi Arabia This February

Published September 26th, 2019 - 06:18 GMT
Lionel Richie will likely perform on Feb. 28.
Enrique Iglesias will hit the stage  in February

Legendary rocker Rod Stewart is set to perform in Saudi Arabia’s Winter at Tantora cultural festival in Al-Ula in January, while Enrique Iglesias will hit the stage  in February, organizers revealed.


The news comes as organizers revealed that US pop legend Lionel Richie will perform at the star-studded festival.

The news was announced on Winter at Tantora’s Twitter page and fans of the “All Night Long” singer were quick to catch on and share their excitement online.

The festival is set to run from Dec. 19-March 7, with sources telling Arab News that Richie will likely perform on Feb. 28.

Sources also told Arab News that music fans can expect a line-up that includes Greek composer Yanni and Italian opera star Andrea Bocelli, who will both return for the second year.

 

