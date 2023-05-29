Erdoğan causes Eroğlu to consider fleeing Turkey

ALBAWABA - After Recep Tayyip Erdoğan won the elections, Turkish star Ahsen Eroğlu hints she will be leaving Turkey.

Recep Tayyip Erdoğan won the title of the president of Turkey, and Ahsen Eroğlu was publicly not happy about it and expressed her feelings on social media.

Eroğlu wrote: "It's time for me to go my friends...soon," the actress shared another story that read: "Today I worked behind ballot boxes for the elections, I worked hard, and seriously, I did not only try to help people... I am sure I did because that is how I learned to do my job."

She added: "I tried my best to stop the rules from breaking and bending, but despite my efforts, things did not go as planned. My co-workers disrespected me as I tried to do my job correctly."

"I promised my friends at work to find new solutions, to try and improve myself, I don't know when my dreams will come true...but all I ask is for me to live like a human being."

"I don't want to see racism anymore in the eyes of the people around me, anyways, this topic can go on forever, any person who has love and truth in their hearts, I'm offering my embrace to you."



