Erdogan celebrates re-election with a famous song

ALBAWABA - Re-elected Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan started off his celebratory speech before thousands of supporters gathered around the President's residence in the Turkish capital Istanbul by singing a traditional victory song.

As thousands of Turkish people gathered outside Erdogan's home in Istanbul to celebrate his historic re-lection after acquiring 52.16 percent of votes in the run-offs round, defeating opposition leader Kemal Kilicdaroglu.

Erdogan started off his speech by singing a Turkish traditional song an expression of gratitude to the Turkish people for his historic runoff election victory.

Erdogan's wife, Emine Erdogan, appeared alongside her husband as he wanted to show his appreciation for supporters in Istanbul before heading out to the Turkish capital Ankara.

The run-off round came after failed to acquire more than 50% of the popular vote to be elected which automatically called for a run-offs round. Erdogan acquired 49.52 percent of the votes in 51 provinces in the first round.

In the second round, concerns were raised about a vote gap closing between Erdogan and rival Kemal Kilicdaroglu.

However, as most ballots were opened and the vote count was unofficially announced, hundreds of thousands of supporters emerged to the streets to celebrate the re-election of President Erdogan for a third term.