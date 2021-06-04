Evanna Lynch Had a Crush on Everyone on Harry Potter Set

Evanna Lynch had a crush on “everyone” while filming the ‘Harry Potter’ movies.

The 29-year-old actress starred as Luna Lovegood in the hit magical film franchise, and has said she was “disappointed” when she joined the saga for the fifth movie, ‘Order of the Phoenix’, because her co-stars had already “grown out” of their awkward teenage phases.

Evanna joked she was looking forward to crushing on her co-stars, but all her feelings were one sided because the main cast – including Daniel Radcliffe, Emma Watson, Rupert Grint, and Tom Felton – were already “calming down”.

She told Us Weekly magazine: “Oh, it was so disappointing for me because I joined on the fifth one. I was on ‘Order of the Phoenix’ and there was this sense that exciting things had happened in the last movie, and I just missed it.

“[I joined when] everyone had kind of grown out of their crushes and they were moving on to, like, people in the outside world. And I felt that like, damn, I missed all the drama! It was so fun the last film, according to some stories. But no, by the time I got there, they were all mature and those hormones were calming down.



“And I was like, ‘Well, who am I going to have a crush on?’ Everyone! To answer that question pretty much. I was like, ‘I’ll just fancy them all!’ But yeah, no, I missed all that.”

Evanna’s comments come after Emma, 31, previously confessed she had a crush on Tom while filming the first two movies.

Speaking a decade ago in 2011, Emma said: “For the first two movies, I had a huge crush on Tom Felton. He was my first crush. … He totally knows. We talked about it — we still laugh about it. We are really good friends now, and that’s cool.”

Tom, 33, and Emma – who played Draco Malfoy and Hermione Granger respectively – have remained close friends over the years, and Tom said in 2018 he “always enjoys spending time” with Emma.

He confessed: “Lovely Emma. We do see each other quite a lot actually. We just don’t always post pictures about it. Everyone loves the reunion of it. We’re reuniting all the time we just don’t always post it on Instagram.

“She was in my neighbourhood and I hadn’t seen her for a few months. And I decided to take her for a skateboarding lesson, which she was very good at. She’s quite hard on herself. But she’s actually very good at it. So yeah, that was fun. I always enjoy spending time with her.”