Ever wondered how much money these Turkish series make?

ALBAWABA - It is no secret that Turkish dramas and shows are a great success in their native Turkey and also the Arab world.

Turkish series has been widely successful all over the Middle East and Turkey, and Turkish stars are always breaking the internet with their latest updates, whether it's their personal life, career-wise, or just random gossip.

And recently, new Turkish series have been produced and aired, and since their release, they are making tons of money, Here is what we know.

1. Yalı Çapkını

Yalı Çapkını recently broke the record for the number of sales per episode, the series ended with episode number 36 of its first season.

The series stars Afra Saraçoğlu and Mert Ramazan Demir. It tells the story of young girl Seyran who is forced to get married to a womanizer rich boy Ferit.

Reportedly, the series makes more than $400 each episode.

2. Yargi

Yargi stars Pinar Deniz and Kaan Urgancioglu, Yargi tells the story of a lawyer and a prosecutor, whose paths cross with a murder case, and the pair will have to work together to find the murderer, and this will create an irreversible breaking point in their lives.

The series reportedly makes $350 per episode.

3. Aile

Aile, starring Kivanç Tatlitug and Serenay Sarıkaya. The series is written by Hakan Bonomo and directed by Ahmet Katıksız. It deals with an emotional love story and the exciting aspects of the concept of family.

The series is based on the Italian-American drama soap ''The Sopranos'', and the Turkish version of the show is set to star the likes of Canan Ergüder, Nur Sürer, Emel Göksu, Ushan Çakır and Yüsra Geyik.

An episode of Aile reportedly makes $350 per episode.

4. Adım Farah

Adım Farah, stars Demet Özdemir and Engin Akyürek. "Adım Farah," is adapted from the series "The Cleaning Lady," and the new Turkish production is set to star both Özdemir and Akyürek as the lead cast.

The story portrays a former doctor Farah ( played by Özdemir ) who has a sick son and wants to treat him, however, she can't find the right doctor due to the high cost of treatment.

She later finds herself working as a cleaning lady for a gang, where she cleans up traces of their crimes, in return for treating her son.

Farah ends up falling in love with the gang leader, Tahir ( played by Akyurek.)

An episode of Adım Farah reportedly makes $150 per episode.