Everything to know about Zendaya's new movie

ALBAWABA - Zendaya's movie is already trending before its release.

American actress Zendaya will be appearing in a new movie, The Challengers, and is expected to premier at the 80th Venice Film Festival.

Challengers is scheduled to be released on September 15, 2023, and will air on Amazon Prime Video.

On June 20, the trailer for Challengers was released, and the trailer begins with Zendaya who plays the role of a Tennis player called Tashi who meets up with her two best friends Art and Patrick, played by Mike Faist and Josh O'Connor.

The trio showcases a fierce love triangle, and Tashi ends up with Art, however, Tashi get injured and her career ends, years later, Patrick re-enters the pair's lives.

Filming for Challengers began on May 3, 2022, with production mainly taking place in Boston. By June 26, filming had wrapped.