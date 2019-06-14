Is Ewan McGregor Acting in 'Doctor Sleep'?

Warner Bros. released its first trailer for Doctor Sleep, a sequel to the 1980 horror classic, The Shining on Thursday.

The preview shows Moulin Rouge and Star Wars alum Ewan McGregor as the adult version of Danny Torrance, the young boy from The Shining who was able to see the many ghosts that haunted the isolated Overlook Hotel where his troubled father ultimately went insane.



The 2 1/2-minute clip sees strange messages appearing on the wall of Danny's apartment.

The ominous word "REDRUM" is cracked into a wall and voices can be heard whispering.

Danny is also seen talking to a girl, who tells him, "You're magic, like me!"

"I don't know about magic. I always called it the shining," he replies.

Mike Flanagan directed the sequel from a screenplay he wrote based on Stephen King's novels.





"Still irrevocably scarred by the trauma he endured as a child at the Overlook, Dan Torrance has fought to find some semblance of peace. But that peace is shattered when he encounters Abra, a courageous teenager with her own powerful extrasensory gift, known as the 'shine.' Instinctively recognizing that Dan shares her power, Abra has sought him out, desperate for his help against the merciless Rose the Hat and her followers, The True Knot, who feed off the shine of innocents in their quest for immortality," a synopsis said.

Rebecca Ferguson from the Mission: Impossible films and The Greatest Showman plays Rose the Hat and newcomer Kyliegh Curran plays Abra.

Co-starring Carl Lumbly, Zahn McClarnon, Emily Alyn Lind, Bruce Greenwood, Jocelin Donahue, Alex Essoe and Cliff Curtis, the film is slated for release in North America on Nov. 8.

The Shining starred Jack Nicholson, Shelley Duvall and Danny Lloyd. Creepy footage from it is woven throughout the trailer for Doctor Sleep.

The preview ends with the grownup Danny sliding across the floor into the wall of his apartment and apparently back to the Overlook Hotel.

The last image is of him peering through the door his deranged father smashed with an ax while trying to kill him and his mother.