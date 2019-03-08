Excited for Star Wars Parks? Disney Sets Opening Dates

Concept art from the 2019 Star Wars themed lands coming to Disney. (Disney Photo)

Disney announced its newest theme park lands, dubbed Star Wars: Galaxy's Edge, will open in May in California and August in Florida.

The company tweeted a teaser showing footage of the new attractions, based off the Star Wars film franchise, along with the May 31 opening date for the Anaheim, Calif., park and the Aug. 29 date for the Orlando, Fla., version.

Disney Chief Executive Officer Bob Iger told a crowd of investors during Disney's annual shareholder meeting in St. Louis, Mo., that the parks would be opening a month earlier than previously expected, but only one of the much-hyped marquee attractions, Millennium Falcon: Smuggler's Run, will be finished by opening day.

The second main attraction, a longer ride called Star Wars: Rise of the Resistance, will open later in the year.