The Exorcist: Believer trailer as creepy as expected

ALBAWABA - The Exorcist: Believer trailer delivers chilling and sinister events.

Almost five decades ago, William Friedkin’s The Exorcist was released and terrorized the audience with its creepy scenes, and now, a new film has arrived titled "The Exorcist: Believer."

In the new sequel, the movie features possessed young girls who were saved from a "possible" kidnapping, and the girls' appearance looks terrifying in the series, as one was seen covered n bloody Satanic markings and devouring pages of the Bible.

The movie stars Linda Blair, Ellen Burstyn, Leslie Odom Jr., Olivia Marcum, and Lidya Jewett.

The Exorcist: Believer's plotline reads: "Sequel to the 1973 film about a 12-year-old girl who is possessed by a mysterious demonic entity, forcing her mother to seek the help of two priests to save her."

Source: Instagram

A sequel will be released for Exorcist: Believer in 2025, and will hit theaters on April 18, 2025.

The original Exorcist movie was released in 1973 and was directed by William Friedkin from a screenplay by William Peter Blatty, based on his 1971 novel of the same name.

The first movie stars Ellen Burstyn, Max von Sydow, Jason Miller, and Linda Blair, the plot tells the story of a demonic possession of a young girl and the journey of how her mother tries to rescue her.

To this day, The Exorcist remains one of the scariest movies ever made in cinematic history.