ALBAWABA - Thriller movies are always a good idea for a movie night.

The rush and suspense in thriller movies keep our adrenaline flowing and activate an exciting part of our brain, at some point, we can't get enough of them.

Albawaba created a list of our favorite thriller movies for a fun suspenseful movie night.

1. Gone Girl

Ben Affleck's Gone Girl is full of twists and turns and is the perfect movie to keep you on the edge of your seat. The movie tells the story of a husband whose wife's disappearance has become the focus of the media, and the husband is naturally, the first suspect in the case.

2. Parasite

The 2019 Thriller/Drama Parasite is the best picture winner at the Oscars starring Song Kang-ho. Parasite features a South-Korean poor family, its members are all unemployed.

The son in the family starts working as a private tutor for a very wealthy family and finds a way for the rest of the family members to work within the same household. Soon after, an unexpected turn of events starts taking place that will just keep you nervous and enjoying the movie.

3. Hush

If you are a fan of intense thriller/horror movies, Hush is the movie for you.

A deaf and mute writer who lives alone in the middle of the woods gets an unexpected visitor and not a friendly one, the writer, played by Kate Siegel tries to fight for her life as she faces the masked killer outside her window.

The chilling and intense events will get you addicted to finishing the 2016 production.



4. Knock Knock

A classic thriller movie choice is Keanu Reeves' 2015 movie Knock Knock. When a dedicated man and husband get two female visitors, Lorenza Izzo and Ana de Armas.

The female friends claim to be stranded, and the man, played by Reeves lets them in as a nice gesture, however, things take a turn for the worse when Reeves realizes that these girls are dangerous, and ends up torturing and seducing him for the rest of the day.

5. The purge

Released in 2013, The Purge delivers a horror/thriller plotline, annually, The United States of America holds a period where all crimes, torture, killings, and theft are legalized.

The Purge has 5 parts till now, the first movie shows members of a wealthy family being held hostage by a murderer, and they try to fight for their lives.