Explosion and injuries on the set of Aile

ALBAWABA - A car exploded during the filming of the Turkish series, Aile, causing injuries.

Earlier this week, Al-Qamar production company, (Ay Yapım) issued a statement about new unfortunate events that happened during the set of the Turkish series, Aile.

It was revealed that the accident occurred when filming a car explosion scene,

While they were filming a scene of a car exploding, an accident occurred and caused an out-of-control explosion.

It is noteworthy that the scene was shot twice before the explosion took place, however, the first two times, no problems occurred.

The details of the injuries were not confirmed, but it is claimed that injuries took place, and the Turkish actress pulled away from the fire quickly to prevent her hair from burning and was admitted to the hospital.

In the statement shared by Al-Qamar company earlier this week it read: "During the filming of the last scene of episode 11 of our series, an unfortunate accident occurred that injured some of our fellow workers from the work team."