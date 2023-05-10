Accident takes place during Aile shooting

ALBAWABA - production company Ay Yapım made a statement about an accident that occurred during the filming of Aile.

The statement made by Ay Yapım read: "During the filming of the last scene of episode 11 of our series, an unfortunate accident occurred that injured some of our fellow workers from the work team."

"All kinds of investigations will be carried out, especially the companies from which service is provided, and we will reach a conclusion. We convey our best wishes to all our colleagues."

The series is written by Hakan Bonomo and directed by Ahmet Katıksız. It deals with an emotional love story and the exciting aspects of the concept of family.

The series is based on the Italian-American drama soap ''The Sopranos'', and the Turkish version of the show is set to star the likes of Canan Ergüder, Nur Sürer, Emel Göksu, Ushan Çakır and Yüsra Geyik.