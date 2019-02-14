Faia Younan Enters Guinness Book Records for First Crowdfunded Debut Single in Middle East

Faia Younan turned out to be the first artist in the Middle East to rely on crowd funding to produce her debut song.(Source: faiayo - Instagram)

Faia Younan said she had no idea what Crowd Funding meant when she first heard of it, and that she was not sure if it would be a success, but eventually she used the technique to fund her first debut single.

During her interview with Mona Al-Shazly on CBC, Faia Younan explained that anyone who has access to an audience who believes in his or her idea can use the crowdfunding platform, in order to secure the production for his/her creative project.

She added that the Guinness Records Book sent her a letter three years later telling her she was the first artist in the Middle East to rely on crowd funding to produce her debut song.