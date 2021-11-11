A Family of a Travis Scott Concert Victim Asks For a Million Dollars

The family of a 9-year-old child, among those affected at Travis Scott's concert, in Astroworld, decided to file a lawsuit against the rapper.

The victim fell into a long coma since the day of the accident, and was severely damaged, the family of the child accused Scott of gross negligence, and the organizers of the party failed to impose the safety and security of the crowds, and decided to demand compensation of one million dollars.

The concert caused the death of eight people, and about 300 people were transferred for treatment in the hospital, while Eleven others suffered cardiac arrest.

The lawsuit against Scott alleges that the artist and concert organizers failed to implement appropriate public safety protocols or provide adequate security staff for the concert, which was attended by more than 50,000 people.

Several reports revealed that Travis refunded the attendees at his last Astroworld concert, which left 8 dead, aged between 14 and 27, and hundreds injured due to the crowd scrambling to appear in the front rows of the party.

According to Variety, Scott refunded all attendees' money at his latest Astroworld concert, as well as canceling his upcoming Day N Vegas Festival concert.