Famous Turkish Star Passes Away at the Age of 49

Famous Turkish actor İlker Kurt, who starred in several films and TV series, has passed away at the age of 49.

Terzi Oğlu, Director of Film San Kivanc Foundation, said: “We are deeply saddened by the loss of İlker Kurt. We offer our condolences to his family and loved ones.”

Ilker Kurt was born on April 3, 1973 in Istanbul, and Kurt moved to the cinema in 2008 and participated in the representation of several important characters in many pens.

Cause of death have not be announced yet, however, it has been reported that Kurt suffered a terminal illness which was not disclosed.

Ilker Kurt portrayed Bahjat's character in the television series Water Flies, and later participated in a number of television works, and moved to cinema in 2008 with the character of Houssem, which he portrayed in the feature film Semtin Çocukları.

The late artist participated in a number of works such as Evidence, Farewell, Anatolian Eagles and Fetih 1453.