Fans Are Not Happy Amid Ben Affleck's Comment Regarding Jennifer Garner

Ben Affleck recently opened up about his marriage to actress Jennifer Garner.

Affleck also stated that he felt 'trapped' in their decade-long marriage, he stated that he 'probably still would've been drinking' if he hadn't separated from Garner, 49, in 2015.

The newly remarks were made during his appearance on The Howard Stern Show last Tuesday. 'Part of why I started drinking was because I was trapped.' Affleck admitted.

“I was like, ‘I can’t leave ‘cause of my kids, but I’m not happy. What do I do?’ What I did was drink a bottle of scotch and fall asleep on the couch, which turned out not to be the solution.” he explained.

Garner and Affleck split one day after their 10th anniversary in 2015, they share three children Violet, 16, Seraphina, 12, and Samuel, 9.

"We had a marriage that didn't work, this happens, with somebody that I love and respect, but to whom I shouldn't be married any longer," he said. "Ultimately, we tried. We tried, we tried because we had kids."

And now, fans are no happy about Ben's latest comments as they are defending the 'Yes Day' actress, "Ben Affleck and Jennifer Garner split up in 2015 and she was seen driving him to rehab in 2018," one person tweeted. "Don't blame it on her."

Another tweeted, 'When you can’t accept that your drinking problem is because of you, you still have a drinking problem. Jennifer Garner didn’t drive Ben Affleck to drink, she did however drive him to rehab probably saving his life.'

The Oscar winner added that he still has “love and respect” for Garner, despite having a “marriage that didn’t work.”

“The truth was, we took our time, we made the decision. We grew apart,” Affleck said.

“We tried because we had kids. Both of us felt like, we don’t want this to be the model that our kids see of marriage.”