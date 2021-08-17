Fans Believe Britney Spears Was Secretly Married to Fiancé Jason Trawick

Fans believe that the 39-year-old singer tied the knot with talent agent ex-fiancé Jason Trawick.

In hosts Tess Barker and Babs Gray's new podcast titled ''Toxic: Britney Spears Story'' unveiled court documents that noticed a $9,150 payment on Oct. 1, 2012, for ''consultation on the dissolution of marriage.”

The payment was listed under ''conservatee's legal fees'' and was made for a family attorney named Alexandra Leichter who is based in Beverly Hills.

Estate specialist Austin Bertrand - who is not connected to Spears' controversial case - speculated in the episode that the payment was for Spears and that 'dissolution of marriage' only means one thing, which is divorce.'

''It looks like they missed a redaction,'' Bertrand noted of the “dissolution of marriage” payment''

The superstar became engaged to her agent Jason Trawick in 2011 after a year of dating.

And last year she had accidentally referred to Jason as her “husband” during a radio interview.

Jason, 49, had worked as her agent since 2008 and became her co-conservator, along with Jamie, 69, after announcing their engagement.

The duo's split was announced in 2013.

Britney was previously married to American rapper Kevin Federline from 2004 to 2007, and the pair share two sons, Sean Preston, 15, and Jayden James, 14.

Before marrying Federline, Britney married Jason Alexander.

Alexander, 39, was married to Spears for 55 hours in 2004 after the pair got married and annulled their union following a New Years trip to Las Vegas.