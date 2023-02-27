Fans boycott Elissa, ask for a song to be deleted

ALBAWABA - Fans and social media are asking to boycott Lebanese singer Elissa and ask to delete one of her songs.

Fans are demanding Elissa send out an apology, while people are boycotting her songs and asking to delete tracks.

Twitter users are asking Elissa to apologize for releasing a duet with singer Saad Lamjarrad who was sentenced to six years in prison for rape.

The song which is titled Men Awal Dekika has over 339 million views on Youtube and was heavily criticized from the moment of its release on May 4, 2022, as back then Lamjarred was accused of rape.

Social media users expressed their dissatisfaction with Elissa's support for Lamjarred, one user wrote: "She stood by his side and supported him, despite all the previous cases filed against him, and now, after he was sentenced to prison, she stayed completely quiet."

#كنسلة_داعمي_المغتصب

تعاونت معه ودعمته ولا اهتمت بالمليون قضية اللي عليه والحين بعد الحكم سوت مجنونة انخرست تمامًا ماكأنها تشوف. اذا كنتي منخرسة عشان ماعندك جرأة تلعنينه وتعتذرين فهذي مصيبة واذا منخرسة عشان للحين مؤمنة انه بريء ومظلوم فالمصيبة اعظم يا اليسا! @elissakh pic.twitter.com/TDitsLINQR — ︎لأءه (@vlesad) February 26, 2023

The user continued: "If you shut up because you have zero courage to curse him, and apologize to the world, then this is a disaster, but if you're quiet because you believe he is innocent, that's a bigger disaster."

شوف اتفهم انو في فنانيين تحبهم وماتقبل عليهم الهجوم بس الغلط غلط وذا اغتصا#ب مو لعبة في بنات انتحرو بسببه انا بعد احب اليسا بس لمن دعمت المجرد وغنت معاه انا اول من اعترض وهاجمها مالازم نطبل للفنان الي نحبه على اي خطوة

Another Tweet read: "I get that there are stars we love and refuse to hear any kind of attack towards them, but that's rape, it is not a game, many have committed suicide because of it, I still love Elissa, but after she supported Lamjarred and sang with him, I was the first one to attack, we shouldn't ignore unacceptable things just because we like the artist."