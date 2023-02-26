Stars react to Lamjarred’s prison sentencing

ALBAWABA - A French woman by the name of Laura Priol filed a rape lawsuit against Moroccan singer Saad Lamjarred and the singer received a 6-year prison sentence.

The court made a decision to imprison Saad Lamjarred for a period of 6 years with his right to appeal within 10 days after losing his lawsuit to Laura Priol, and now, stars are reacting.

A number of celebrities considered the court's decision as a harsh judgement on Lamjarred, while other celebrities kept quit and did not comment on the issue.

Sports journalist Mustafa Al Agha, took to his Instagram account to stand with his friend Saad Lamjarred, Al Agha shared a picture of him and the singer, alongside his mother, Nouzha Al Rakraki.

In a lengthy caption, he wrote: "We do not interfere in the judicial rulings, we do not doubt, accuse, not talk about theories.....an attach I have never witnessed in my life on a young man, (even if he made a mistake, knowledge is only with god) but to all the people who knew him and heard his songs, and being portrayed as a 'monster' is way too much."

He added: "I know him really well, and I opened my house to him with his family many times, I would have never let him in my house if I had the slightest doubt that he is not family. and for that, no mater how big a mistake is, there is a forgiving god, but as you allowed yourself to attack him, let others stand by his side."

Al-Agha continued: "People will say that I am defending a rapist, and I say I am standing by a younger brother who only showed me love and kindness. Imagine if your son made a mistake, won't you stand with him?"

Reem Al-Saeedi responded to Al-Agha's comment saying: "Thank you Mustafa Al Agha, if your son made a mistake won't you stand by his side?"

Ziad Bourji was keen to support Lamjarred on Twitter and wrote, "We are all under the roof of the law, and we accept its rule. Every sinner deserves punishment, but Saad is my brother, so does a brother abandon his brother even if he makes a mistake?. Praise be God for everything. God is Forgiving, Merciful."

Shaima Hilali tweeted: "May God give you, your wife and family patience, Saad Lamjarred."