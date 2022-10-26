  1. Home
Fares Karam welcomes a baby

Lebanese singer Fares Karam have welcomed his second child, and named him 'Karam'.

Fares Karam took this his social media account to share the moment when he first heard the news when he was in Mexico on tour with a bunch of other artists in stars on board.

 ما أعظم نعمتك يا رب 🙏🏽 رجّعتلي اسم كرم على بيتي ♥️👶 #كرم pic.twitter.com/BhxSM3Rl3D

Karam wrote on his Twitter page: ''How great is your grace, O Lord.. You have given me the name of generosity in my house.. Karam."

Lebanese artist Rami Ayyash wrote back in a tweet: ''Karam's father, congratulations, this news is wonderful to us too, And thank God for the safety of the madam''

Also artist Nadine Al Rassi wrote a tweet: ''Congrats for your sweet soul, thank god for the safety of the madam''. 

 

