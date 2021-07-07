Fares Karam Welcomes His First Child: Check out the Newborn’s Sex, Name and Mother Details

Fares Karam has become a father!

Yesterday, Lebanese singer Fares Karam has announced that he's become a father to a baby girl via Instagram.

The star shared a picture of the newborn's hand holding his finger with his 667k followers, and revealed that her name is 'Maryam'.

Karam captioned the sentimental shot: "I've become a father like you my dad.. Maryam, you are my happiness."

Fares received congratulatory messages from celebrities and fans on social media, wishing the child to be raised in her dad's pride, and that he would celebrate all her successes as Maryam grows up.

The Lebanese artist had announced his marriage in May 2020 to Hiba Aziz, a 34-year-old biology teacher who lives in his hometown.

It was reported that Fares Karam's wife is his childhood sweetheart, as their families have an old friendship.

Fares Karam was also called "the most famous bachelor in the Lebanese celebrity community", and many marriage rumors chased him before revealing that he tied the knot.

In a previous interview, Fares explained that he fulfilled his mother's desire to get married because she wished for him to create his own family, stressing that the woman he is comfortable with after his mother would become his wife.

The Tannoura hitmaker also pointed out that he and his wife were raised together in Jezzine area, and she has all the love and respect for his family, and he, in turn, has all the love and respect for hers, adding that he very much respects people who respect their parents and family.

At the time, Fares revealed that he would name his child 'Karam' if it was a boy, after his deceased father, and that he loves to be called 'Abu Karam'.