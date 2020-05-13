  1. Home
  2. ENTERTAINMENT
  3. Faris Karam Officially Annouces His Marriage! (Video)

Faris Karam Officially Annouces His Marriage! (Video)

Published May 13th, 2020 - 08:51 GMT
Faris Karam Officially Annouces His Marriage! (Video)

Fares Karam is a married man.

Lebanese singer Fares Karam officially announced his marriage during his appearance on Sawalif Ramadanieh talk show, hosted by Hassan Ballam and aired on Rotana.

Karam said that his mother was wishing for him to get married, adding that he feels most comfortable with his wife after his mother, revealing that the couple had been raised together in the Jezzine area, and that his wife loves and respects his family very much.

The Lebanese artist emphasized that he appreciates anyone who respects his family, and this confirms the amount of respect and love that he has for his partner.

Fares indicated that he would very much like to name his son "Karam" after his late father, so that he can be nicknamed "Abu Karam," adding that he had previously tattooed Karam's name on his body.

Fares Karam Concert in Australia Turns Into Bloody Battle, 6 Men in Critical Condition! (Videos)

© 2000 - 2020 Al Bawaba (www.albawaba.com)

You may also like

You may also like

Subscribe

Sign up to our newsletter for exclusive updates and enhanced content
Subscribe Now
Loading content ...