Fashion Designer Victoria Beckham Spends Lots of Time with Daughter Harper

Victoria Beckham proved she's spending lots of quality time with daughter Harper (Instagram)

She made an early departure from Sydney, Australia last week to celebrate Halloween with her brood back home in the UK.

And Victoria Beckham proved she's spending lots of quality time with daughter Harper as she shared a cute bedtime selfie with her seven-year-old after an evening of cookie-making on Thursday.

The fashion designer, 44, looked in her element in the sweet snap, which came as husband David took part in a children's football event in Sydney, his final work commitment before flying back to London.

Documenting their girls' night in on Instagram, Victoria wrote: 'Night time cuddles x kisses,' after sharing pictures of the sweet treats the pair had baked during while enjoying some mother-daughter time.

As his girls enjoyed a night at home, David gathered a group of young children from Australia and New Zealand to take part in a soccer skills event in Oz as part of his ambassador role for AIA Insurance.

Hours after the event, the retired footballer, 43, revealed he was bidding the city farewell and returning to the UK, writing: 'Goodbye Sydney, thank you for an amazing time,' alongside two selfies against the Sydney Opera House.

He also shared images of his four children; Harper, Cruz, 13, Romeo, 16, and Brooklyn, 19, in the great outdoors.

On Thursday, David fronted a panel at Sydney's AIA Vitality 4490 Summit, where he candidly spoke about important health and wellbeing issues.

He confessed: 'It's the little things that can have a really big impact. Like walking the kids to school or the park. It just takes one change.'

On Wednesday night, Victoria was spotted taking their family out trick-or-treating close to the family home in Notting Hill, where the ex Spice Girl dressed as a scary bunny.

Little Harper went all out with her Halloween costume as she transformed into a zombie cheerleader while holding hands with her mum, while Cruz was clad in a Beefeater costume and wearing a terrifying bear mask.

Romeo and Brooklyn went for more simple looks, with the former wearing a creepy mask and sports gear, while Brooklyn went as a country gentleman with a walking cane.