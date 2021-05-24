''Fast and Furious 9” Makes $6.2M in the Middle East Alone

Universal’s testosterone-fueled franchise “Fast and Furious 9” kicked off this weekend making a massive $6.2 million in the Middle East alone.

The film, which was released on May 20 in Saudi Arabia, made a total of $162.4 million in seven other markets, including the United States, China, Korea and Hong Kong.

Those ticket sales easily mark the best start for a Hollywood blockbuster since COVID-19 hit.

“Moviegoers are eager to come back to theaters when the right movie is out there,” Universal’s president of international distribution Veronika Kwan Vandenberg said.

With this weekend’s ticket sales, the franchise has pushed past $6 billion globally.