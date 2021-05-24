  1. Home
  2. ENTERTAINMENT
  3. ''Fast and Furious 9” Makes $6.2M in the Middle East Alone

''Fast and Furious 9” Makes $6.2M in the Middle East Alone

Published May 24th, 2021 - 09:39 GMT
the franchise has pushed past $6 billion globally- Fast and furious 9
the franchise has pushed past $6 billion globally
Highlights
The film was released on May 20 in Saudi Arabia

Universal’s testosterone-fueled franchise “Fast and Furious 9” kicked off this weekend making a massive $6.2 million in the Middle East alone. 

The film, which was released on May 20 in Saudi Arabia, made a total of $162.4 million in seven other markets, including the United States, China, Korea and Hong Kong.

Those ticket sales easily mark the best start for a Hollywood blockbuster since COVID-19 hit.

“Moviegoers are eager to come back to theaters when the right movie is out there,” Universal’s president of international distribution Veronika Kwan Vandenberg said.

With this weekend’s ticket sales, the franchise has pushed past $6 billion globally.

 

Via SyndiGate.info


Copyright: Arab News © 2021 All rights reserved.

You may also like

Subscribe

Sign up to our newsletter for exclusive updates and enhanced content
Subscribe Now
Loading content ...