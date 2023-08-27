Fatima Al Momen SUES the men she killed in the accident

ALBAWABA - Since last Thursday, name of Kuwaiti fashionista "Fatima Al Momen" has been trending all over social media after causing a deadly car accident in Kuwait, as a result of her crossing the red light, leading to crashing into another car and killing two citizens and injuring others, while the media reported that she had killed three people.

Fatima Al Momen sues the victims

Developments regarding this incident are accelerating, the latest of which is the attempt by Fatima's lawyer, who happens to be her sister, to file a complaint against the deceased on charges of harassment.

People on social media have been expressing their dissatisfaction over Fatima Al Momen's latest move, pointing out that she killed the men and now she's is trying to defame them.

On X platform, Abdullah Al Shtaily, the brother of one of the men who survived the accident, tweeted: "This is the car of the second party in which my brother was in the fashionista accident, and my brother is currently lying in the hospital as a result of the accident, as he sustained many fractures in the body, three holes in the bladder and kidneys, and a fracture in the pelvis. Therefore, I appeal to the Minister of Interior to prevent the intervention of mediators in this case to bail the fashionista out."

هذي سياره الطرف الثاني الي كان فيها اخوي في حادث الفاشنستا واخوي حاليا يرقد في المستشفى على اثر الحادث حيث اصابته بكسور عديده بالجسم وثلاث فتحات بالمثانه والكلى وكسر بالحوض ولذلك اناشد وزير الداخليه بمنع تدخل الوسطاء في هذي القضيه لاخراج الفاشنستا#فاطمه_المومن #الفاشنيستا pic.twitter.com/EKMOKnLjvz — عبدالله الشتيلي (@AlShtaily89) August 25, 2023

According to local media, several charges were brought against Fatima Al Momen, including: crossing a red light, driving DUI, and causing the death of people by mistake.

Did Fatima Al Momen try to escape the accident scene?

Kuwaiti Minister of Interior, Sheikh Talal Al-Khaled, said in statements to local media at the time of the accident that he was following the progress of the investigations in the case of fashionista Fatima Al Momen himself, and would not allow any interference affecting the progress of the case or allowing anyone to bail her out.

شبكة الكويت:



المحامية شقيقة الفاشنيستا الكويتية التي تسببت بمقتل ثلاثة أشخاص تحاول رفع شكوى ضد المتوفين بتهمة التحرش. pic.twitter.com/IQC2axw4Du August 26, 2023

The First Deputy and Minister of Interior, Sheikh Talal Al-Khaled Al-Sabah, had sent his condolences to the family of the deceased, Youssef Badr Al-Kami, on Friday, and promised and swore that the investigations would be conducted without mediation or deviation from justice.

The Minister of Interior also paid another visit to the house of the deceased Waleed Jassim bin Zeniot Al-Mutairi in Al-Omariya area to send condolences to the family of the second victim in the traffic accident.

Details of the accident

Kuwaiti police arrested Kuwaiti fashionista, Fatima Al Momen, last Thursday evening, after she caused a traffic accident that resulted in the death of two people and injuring others after she crossed a red light.

A shocking video spread on social media showing a completely damaged Bentley car that was driven by Fatima Al Momen.

Information stated that the fashionista was driving at a speed of 140 km / h, and had crossed the red light at the intersection of the Al Sour and King Fahd road.

وثق مقطع فيديو متداول عبر مواقع التواصل الاجتماعي، أول ظهور لسيارة مشهورة سناب شات، الكويتية #فاطمة_المؤمن ، التي تسببت

بوفاة شخصين وإصابة آخرين.⁰وأظهر مقطع فيديو، سيارة مشهورة سناب شات، من نوع بنتلي، وقد لحقت بها أضرار كبيرة من المقدمة بسبب الحادث.

الجدير بالذكر، أن الشرطة… pic.twitter.com/SvI31CuO4l — فيديوهات وروابط الأحداث (@videohat_1) August 25, 2023

Who is Fatima Al Momen?

Fatima Essam Hamad Al Momen is a Kuwaiti beauty expert, a fashionista, and fashion blogger. She's 30 years old, and she started the world of fame on social media since 2014.