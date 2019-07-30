  1. Home
Faulty Towers: The Dining Experience

July 30th, 2019
Back in Dubai for the second time, Faulty Towers: The Dining Experience makes its grand debut aboard the QE2. It is one of the world’s most in-demand tribute experiences inspired by the iconic television series on BBC.

This interactive dining show puts guests at the heart of the action. Beloved characters from Faulty Towers will extend the stage out to the audience, dishing hearty laughter in the midst of a three-course meal. Enjoy quick wit and unbeatable improvisation by a talented cast in a show that has been selling out worldwide.

Date 18 September - 20 September 2019
Category Lifestyle , Live Entertainment
Venue Queen Elizabeth 2
Telephone +971 4 330 3457
Ticket price AED375
Admission 8:30pm
Website https://www.theatrebyqe2.com/allshows

 

Via SyndiGate.info


Copyright © 2019. Dubai Corporation of Tourism and Commerce Marketing.

