Back in Dubai for the second time, Faulty Towers: The Dining Experience makes its grand debut aboard the QE2. It is one of the world’s most in-demand tribute experiences inspired by the iconic television series on BBC.



This interactive dining show puts guests at the heart of the action. Beloved characters from Faulty Towers will extend the stage out to the audience, dishing hearty laughter in the midst of a three-course meal. Enjoy quick wit and unbeatable improvisation by a talented cast in a show that has been selling out worldwide.

Date 18 September - 20 September 2019 Category Lifestyle , Live Entertainment Venue Queen Elizabeth 2 Telephone +971 4 330 3457 Ticket price AED375 Admission 8:30pm Website https://www.theatrebyqe2.com/allshows