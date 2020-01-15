February at The Laughter Factory: Grand Millennium

Get tickets to see The Laughter Factory welcome comics Tez Ilyas, Karen Bayley and Chris Betts to the stage on 13 February. Taking place at Grand Millennium in Barsha Heights, this show marks the third of four Dubai-based sessions of February's Do Yourself a Favour and Laugh More! tour.



Each of the comics brings a unique flavour to the night, having mastered stand-up on the screen and before live audiences. Ilyas is a British-Pakistani comic who never shies away from his roots, using his heritage to share experiences and mishaps. Next up, Bayley has a personality as likeable as her giggle. Brace yourself to keep up with the semi-finalist of the BBC New Comedy Awards, whose edgy, no-nonsense style will keep you on your toes. Last but not the least, Betts overlays his quick-witted comedy with a cool and calm stage demeanour, so every punchline hits the spot.

Date 13 February 2020 Category Live Entertainment Venue Grand Millennium, Barsha Heights Telephone +971 50 878 6728 Ticket price AED140-160 Admission 9pm Website https://thelaughterfactory.com/