Female Fans of Handsome Turkish Actor Can Yaman Go CRAZY at Madrid Airport.. Watch!

Fans of handsome Turkish actor Can Yaman hysterically scream upon his arrival at Madrid airport amid tight security.

Yaman was surprised by the large number of fans who madly rushed toward him to get a photo and a hug, while they loudly chanted his name, eventually leading to security intervention.

Yaman took photos with some of his fans and published the video of his welcome party on Instagram, along with the caption:

"Thank you very much Madrid, that's really crazy, such a huge crowd in the airport. Police had a really hard time, they got very nervous while trying to help me out, otherwise I would hug you all , sorry for their interruption."