Money or Arabs? Find Out Why Turkish Actor Can Yaman Angers Arab Fans

Turkish actor Can Yaman has been dominating news headlines after stating that he is hesitant to participate in an Israeli series in fear of being criticized and losing his Arab fans.





Despite this, the talk show 'Come to Talk' revealed that Yaman has recently signed a contract with an Israeli perfume company to become their promotional face for the large sum of 8.6 million Turkish Lira (USD 1.5 million).

The news sparked an attack against the Turkish artist by a number of his fans in Turkey and the Arab world. Many expressed shock at Yaman's approval of the Israeli project, especially since he had said that he feared losing his audience and angering them.

A large number of the Arab public wants people to boycott Yaman, expressing their anger and resentment of his Israeli contract.