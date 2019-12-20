Fergie and Josh Duhamel after Two Years of Separation Finally Reached Settlement

Fergie and Josh Duhamel have settled their divorce.

The Black Eyed Peas singer and the 47-year-old actor announced their separation in September 2017 after eight years of marriage, and two years later, they've now finally reached a settlement.

Court documents obtained by 'Entertainment Tonight' on Thursday (19.12.19) state that Fergie and Josh have agreed to share joint legal and physical custody of their six-year-old son, Axl.

Neither of the pair will be receiving child support or alimony payments since they are both "fully self-supporting".

In addition to the custody agreement, the documents state that the 44-year-old singer will no longer be a Duhamel but will now go back to her maiden name, Stacy Ann Ferguson.

The former couple's divorce was officially finalised last month, but the pair were waiting on details of how their assets and finances would be split up in their settlement, which was yet to be confirmed at the time.

Despite their split, the former couple have remained close.

Josh previously said: "Fergie and I had a great relationship. I love that girl and I always will. Unfortunately, we didn't work.

"But I will always have her back and she is the mother of my baby."

The pair are keen on putting their son first, and are working hard to put their past behind them to successfully co-parent Axl.

A source said: "Fergie has always put health and parenting first in her life. She is finally ready to say [her marriage] is over for good and that's what led her to file for divorce. Fergie finally had the strength to say her marriage to Josh was over once and for all."