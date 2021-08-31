Ferhan Şensoy Dies Aged 70.. And Cause of Death Revealed

Ferhan Şensoy, master of Turkish theatre, cinema and television actor, has passed away at the age of 70 in the hospital where he was treated.

In the statement made on the official account of Ortaoyuncular Theater, founded by Ferhan Şensoy:

'We are deeply saddened by the loss of our master, Ferhan Şensoy, the founder of our theater, last night, despite all the interventions, in the hospital where he was treated for a while. Condolences to all his fans.'

Tiyatromuzun kurucusu, ustamız Ferhan Şensoy’u, dün gece, bir süredir tedavi gördüğü hastanede, yapılan tüm müdahalelere rağmen kaybetmiş olmanın derin üzüntüsü içerisindeyiz. Tüm sevenlerinin başı sağolsun… — Ortaoyuncular (@Ortaoyuncular) August 31, 2021

Ferhan Şensoy's ex-wife Derya Baykal also said in a statement on her Twitter account, 'We are very sorry to lose my master, the father of my daughters.'

Ustamı, kızlarımın babasını kaybettik çok üzgünüz… #ferhanşensoy — Derya Baykal (@DDeryaBaykal) August 31, 2021

Şensoy, who was hospitalized on July 1 due to internal bleeding, had been receiving treatment at Istanbul Medical Faculty for a while.

According to his daughter Derya Şensoy at that time, the master actor had an operation on his veins in June and then had a complication at the wound site.

In the statement made by Istanbul Faculty of Medicine, it was stated that Şensoy died due to "serious cardiovascular diseases and respiratory failure".

Who is Ferhan Sensoy?

Ferhan Şensoy was born on February 26, 1951 in the Çarşamba district of Samsun. His mother, Müjgan Şensoy, was a primary school teacher, and his father, Yusuf Cemil Şensoy, was a merchant and the Mayor of Çarşamba.

Şensoy's first short stories and poems were published in 1969 in the journals Yeni Ufuklar and Abstract. The sketches he wrote started to be played in Devekuşu Cabaret in 1970. Şensoy, who also studied at Galatasaray High School for a while, graduated from Çarşamba High School in the same year.

Şensoy, who had his first professional acting experience under the umbrella of Group Players in 1971, continued his theater education and studies in France and Canada between 1972-1975 with names such as Jerome Savary and Andre-Louis Perinetti. In 1975, he received the Best Foreign Writer award for his play Ce Fou De Gogol in Montreal. He also played in the Theater De Quatre - Sous in Montreal and in the musical Harem Qui Rit, which he directed. He returned to Turkey the same year.

After returning to Turkey, Şensoy acted in 1976 at the Ali Poyrazoğlu Theater and acted as an actor and director at the Turkish Writers' Theater in the play "Stop Talk, Shut Up Don't Tell", which he also wrote. Şensoy, who started to write his first television sketches the same year, appeared on television for the first time as a waiter in one of these sketches in which he acted with Ali Poyrazoğlu. Acting at the Nisa Serezli-Tolga Aşkıner Theater, Şensoy wrote various sketches for TRT and Devekuşu Cabaret Theater in 1976.

After the publication of her first book, Kazancı Yokuşu, in 1978, Şensoy made his film debut with director Temel Gürsu, Who Doesn't Beat Your Daughter, Döver. In the same year, he founded the Anyamanya Kumpanya Theater with Mete İnselel and acted and directed his own play, İdi Amin Avantadan Lavanta.

Also in 1978, the television series BizimClass, which he wrote, was banned on TRT after the second episode on the grounds that it defamed the spiritual personality of the teachers. Later, Bizim Class was staged at the Ali Poyrazoğlu Theatre.

The TV series "Evdekiler" and "Clothing Kusam Dünyası", in which Şensoy participated as an actor, were also canceled. Şensoy, who left Anyamanya Kumpanya in 1978, later moved to the Ayfer Feray Theater and continued acting there. In 1979, Şensoy acted in the TV series Your Dershane, which he wrote himself, and also took part in the Hayrola Bedstead, which he wrote and directed and composed the music for, at the Ayfer Feray Theatre. Şensoy, who staged a cabaret show called Gossip Show, which he wrote, at Stardust Night Club, with Adile Naşit, Perran Kutman, Pakize Suda, Sevda Karaca and Istanbul Gelişim Orchestra, at the same club as the Puppet Show, written by Arda Uskan and composed by Fuat Güner. and Puppet Cabaret shows.

Şensoy, who founded his own theater under the name Ortaoyuncular in 1980, performed his first play with his theater on March 14, 1980 in Harbiye, at the Yapı Endüstri Merkezi Hall.

Şensoy also contributed to the training of new theater artists by establishing a youth group called the Sentry Theater within the body of Ortaoyuncular, where dozens of plays have been played until today.

Ferhan Şensoy had staged the one-man show "Ferhangi Şeyler", which he played for the first time on March 7, 1987, for years.

Şensoy took over the traditional Turkish theater's turban from Münir Özkul and handed it over to Rasim Öztekin in a ceremony held at the Ses Theater in 2016.