Fifi Abdo Scares the Life out of Sumayya Alkhashab in Her Ramadan Prank Show.. Watch

Egyptian belly dancer Fifi Abdo frightened her colleague, actressSumaya Al Khashab, in her prank show Khali Balak Min Fifi "Be Careful of Fifi" on MBC Masr.

The prank started when Sumayya arrived to Fifi's villa to participate in some sort of a show, and security man was giving Sumayya a hard time while checking her in, until Fifi came out and escorted her inside.

Then the actress, who played the maid enters the guest room to serve drinks, then she falls on Sumayya Al-Khashab, claiming that she is being haunted.

The maid tried to terrorize Somaya with some of her sharp looks, as she kept moving back, but her reaction was calm, contrary to what was expected.

Meanwhile, one of the participants in the program started some crackers scaring Sumayya and prompting her to scream and run and away from him.

Fifi kept screaming and saying, "My house is ruined," and then she fell to the ground.

At this moment, Fifi started ululating revealing that it was a prank.