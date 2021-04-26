Fifi Abdou Celebrates Her 68 Birthday In Hospital Following an Urgent Surgery As a Result of a Medical Error

Egyptian belly dancer Fifi Abdou has undergone a serious operation nearly two weeks ago.

Fifi revealed that she went through health crisis caused by a medical error, after receiving the wrong injection in her back, which necessitated a two-hour surgery.

On her 68 birthday, Egyptian anchor Poussy Chalabi visited Fifi Abdou at the hospital, and wished her a happy birthday.

Poussy shared pictures and videos from her visit to Fifi on Instagram, and wrote: 'Happy birthday my darling. I love you and we're waiting for your comeback to lighten our lives with your positivity.'

Later, Fifi Abdou shared with her 7.4 million followers on Instagram that she was discharged from the hospital.

She also revealed that her family surprised her with a birthday cake.

Fifi wrote: 'Praise be to God, I returned from the hospital and found this sweet surprise on the occasion of my birthday in the midst of my children and my family. I love you all so much.'

Many of Fifi's friends have prayed for her healing, such as Somaya Al-Khashab, Jumana Mourad, Angham, Nishan, Saad Lamjarred, and Latifa.