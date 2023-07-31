Fifth edition of Crown Prince Camel Festival kicks off in Taif, KSA

ALBAWABA- The fifth edition of the Crown Prince Camel Festival is set to begin tomorrow at the Taif Camel Racecourse under the patronage of the Saudi Crown Prince, Mohammed bin Salman.

This annual event showcases traditional camel racing, attracting global attention and promoting tourism in Saudi Arabia. Thousands of camels compete in various rounds, offering a thrilling spectacle of speed and skill.

On a typical racing day, approximately 100 camels compete on a 6 to 10-kilometer circuit, reaching incredible speeds of up to 40 kilometers per hour, supported by jockeys and a cavalry of jeeps.

Camel racing holds deep historical roots in Arabian society, with some connections dating back to the seventh century. The nomadic Bedouins, who valued camels as transportation, status symbols, and lifelines in the harsh climate, organized the earliest camel races in the Arabian Peninsula.

The first official camel race was introduced in 1964 as part of the Heritage Festival in Saudi Arabia, and by 1975, camel racing had evolved into a fully professional sport in the country.

Today, these races and festivals draw in participants and audiences with multi-million Saudi Riyal rewards, promoting non-religious tourism and showcasing the rich traditions of Saudi Arabia to both local and global visitors.

